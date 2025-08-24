Speedway: Sheffield bid to close gap at top of table

Sheffield head to Belle Vue on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25, 12 noon) with the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the ROWE Motor Oil Premiership.

The Tru7 Group Tigers currently sit second, six points behind leaders Ipswich - the only team not in action on Monday.

The aggregate point is also up for grabs at the National Speedway Stadium with Sheffield leading 55-35, but captain Josh Pickering says the Tigers are heading to Manchester with much more in their sights.

“We’re going there to win, there’s no doubt about it,” Pickering said.

“As an away rider, everyone looks forward to going there when it comes up on the calendar every year and I can’t wait for this one.

“We’re in a good position right now and while the play-offs are fast approaching, there’s still plenty to race for.”

Anyone unable to attend the National Speedway Stadium can stream the action via https://www.bvtv.live.

Belle Vue: Brady Kurtz, Norick Blodorn, Jaimon Lidsey, Zach Cook, Dan Bewley, Tate Zischke, Jake Mulford.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Nick Morris, Chris Holder, Jye Etheridge, Leon Flint.