Speedway: Sheffield ace Danny King gunning for a second British crown in showpiece national final
Sheffield ace Danny King is gunning for a second British crown when he races in the showpiece national final at Belle Vue on Monday.
King splashed his way to glory back in 2016 with constant drizzle throughout the meeting – but the Manchester track coped brilliantly.
And Tigers racer King is looking to take the title again – and that would book him a place at Cardiff for the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in September.
Robert Lambert of King’s Lynn is the reigning champion and his Stars team mate Craig Cook won it the year before when he was a Belle Vue rider on home shale.
But King said: “I know I have what it takes in a meeting like this, I just need to ensure I’m prepared properly and I have all my set-up spot on.
“I’ve been fairly pleased with how things have been going for me this season and I believe I can have a good night in the British Final.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It’s always really competitive. You can sense that in the pits before the meeting, you can feel it’s a big meeting and with so much at stake with the national title and a place at Cardiff it’s all to race for.
“It would be nice to see some Sheffield fans making the trip across for the meeting, they make plenty of noise at home and away and we are looking forward to it.”
Sheffield saw their Sunday night clash with Newcastle washed out by the rain and a new date will be announced once agreed between the two clubs.
Club bosses are also understood to be weighing up their options as they consider one last make-or-break push for a top four finish to reach the play-offs.
With Leicester and Somerset about to press the button on new signings, Tigers are keeping an eye on developments.