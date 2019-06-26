Speedway: Sheffield ace Danny King glad to put his feet up ahead of one of most exciting challenges of season

Danny King images by Taylor Lanning

The Tigers No.1 took a heavy knock to his left leg in last Friday’s defeat at rivals Scunthorpe but battled through the pain barrier to help them to a silver medal in last weekend’s Championship Fours.

And this Sunday sees them host the Somerset side that pipped them to glory in that event in what could be another classic at Owlerton (5.30).

King has had a rare free week in his schedule with no top-flight commitments either and he says he’s relishing Sunday’s encounter.

“They’ve got some top boys in their team haven’t they with the likes of Bomber (Chris Harris) and Rory (Schlein) and obviously Nico (Covatti) and Todd (Kurtz) know the place pretty well too as former Sheffield riders,” King said.

“But I love those sorts of battles; they’re riders who you can have a good, fair, fast race with and they are good to be a part of – especially if you come out on top.

“I had one with Craig (Cook) in the Fours on Sunday and they do get the adrenaline pumping even more so I’m really looking forward to the Somerset meeting this weekend because there’s going to be no easy races at all again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sheffield is a fair race track with no home advantage as such because every rider loves riding it.

“So we’re anticipating another tough one but it is what it is and we’ve just got to try and get the job done.

“If it comes down to another last heat decider then so be it – but of course I’d love to go out in Heat 15 with less pressure on me so I can enjoy it just that little bit more!

“Last Friday and Saturday I couldn’t even put any weight on my left leg and I was starting to question whether I’d chipped a bone or something like that.