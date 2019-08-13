Speedway Report: Redcar Bears 53 Sheffield Tigers 37

Sheffield went down heavily 53-37 at the in-form Teessiders and really have to find some form immediately if they are to make a last gasp bid for the top four Play-Off places.

In truth, Tigers never looked likely to get a grip of proceedings at the Media Prima Arena, slipping to an early six-point deficit.

They did fight until the very end and actually finished the meeting better than they started but it was then too late to salvage even an away point.

A bitterly disappointed Stead said: “It was always going to be difficult coming here because Redcar are possibly the most in-form side in the league.

“But in saying that I feel we have a team capable of beating anyone. However, it just didn’t happen for some of the boys.

“That’s very frustrating because I genuinely feel we are not that far away from getting the results we need to push on a decent run.

“This is a solid side capable of delivering wins, maybe it’s a confidence thing, I don’t know. But were are improving I feel.

“Danny King struggled to find a set-up early but finished strong while Kyle Howarth isn’t at his best but is riding well enough. He’s just in a bit of a rut I think.

“For some of the other boys it’s been a difficult run. But they’ve just got to race themselves into some good form and go from there.

“They all know the situation now. We’ve got to get results right now. This defeat just puts more pressure on the remaining fixtures we have. Every one is a cup final now, starting with Glasgow away and then the return at Owlerton on Sunday.”

Redcar’s top three dominated the meeting, former Tiger Charles Wright and Michael Palm Toft particularly impressive.

New Tigers signing Todd Kurtz was excellent all night with nine as was Danny King (10), Kyle Howarth (paid 10) and Josh MacDonald with paid seven. But there was a lack of strength in depth.

Redcar 53: Michael Palm Toft 13+1, Charles Wright 11, Erik Riss 9, Kasper Andersen 7+1, Jordan Stewart 6, Nathan Greaves 4, Tom Woolley 3+3.