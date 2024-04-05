Speedway: New delay over Sheffield KO Cup quarter final against Belle Vue
Plans for Tuesday re-scheduling of Sheffield v Belle Vue second leg speedway cup clash delayed again
Following the original postponement on Thursday (April 4) the club acted swiftly to re-arrange the tie for next Tuesday (April 9).
However, the club says that due to unforeseen circumstances the stadium is now no longer available on that day.
Tigers’ bosses say they are actively working on a new date for their Quarter-Final decider with the Aces which ‘will be communicated in due course’.
Sheffield are next in action at Leicester on Thursday, April 11 with King’s Lynn travelling to Owlerton on Thursday, April 18 in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership.
