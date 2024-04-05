Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Speedway have had to further delay their Knockout Cup home tie with Belle Vue.

Following the original postponement on Thursday (April 4) the club acted swiftly to re-arrange the tie for next Tuesday (April 9).

However, the club says that due to unforeseen circumstances the stadium is now no longer available on that day.

Tigers’ bosses say they are actively working on a new date for their Quarter-Final decider with the Aces which ‘will be communicated in due course’.