Speedway: New boy set for a first ride for Sheffield Tigers against King's Lynn

Josh Pickering has joined Sheffield Tigers. Picture: Taylor Lanning

And the rider himself can’t wait to get started in Tigers colours after landing his first stab at Premiership racing.

Pickering has been a regular with Edinburgh in the Championship and has been piling up the points at that level.

He said: “My form with Edinburgh this season has been really good and it’s probably the best start I’ve had to a season since I first came over to the UK.

“When things are going your way and you are scoring points it’s a great feeling.

“Things just slip into place and the points flow so the aim is to carry my Edinburgh form in the Premiership with Sheffield, I’m really excited to have this chance.

“I know a few of the boys in the side so settling in won’t be a problem. Jack (Holder) is a class act at this level and is winning races for fun. Adam (Ellis) is a rider I know well and he’s having a good season.

“Batch (Troy Batchelor) knows how to win the league and his experience is there to call on. I know I have plenty of riders to call on for help and advice should I need it.

“The club are looking at achieving things at this level and they want to race in the best league. The stadium has superb facilities now and the track is up there as being one of the best circuits in the country.”

King’s Lynn have booked British star Chris Harris as a guest replacement for injured German racer Erik Riss.

And Richard Lawson is an Owlerton track specialist having twice gone close to riding for Sheffield.

He was snapped up for the 2020 season which got cancelled but was released for 2021 when the team revamp became necessary.

Tickets for the third an fourth bend guarantee entry to the event and are available from the link on the homepage of the club website.

Spaces on the home straight terracing will be available on the night on a first come first served basis and are cash only.

TIGERS: Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis Josh Pickering, Jack Holder, James Wright, TBC.