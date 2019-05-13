Speedway: It’s not over yet for Sheffield Tigers

Sheffield Tigers’ wonderkid Drew Kemp believes they can’t still “fight all the way” to progress in the KO Cup.

Sheffield were held to a 45-45 draw by Glasgow at Owlerton on Sunday which leaves them a big task ahead in the return north of the border.

But Kemp, who finished with two wins, is adamant that the Tigers can do the same job on an Ashfield track they all like.

He said: “It’s not the result we wanted to get obviously. We couldn’t get a lead up against Glasgow in the early stages at all.

“They are a really good side and go well round our track. But it’s certainly not over yet, we all go really well at Ashfield so we can win there.

“It was rained off in Glasgow on Friday but the plan was to go there and win anyway. So nothing has changed, we just need to do that now to go through to the next round.”

Glasgow’s fast-starting really caught the home side on the hop, especially with away reserve Kyle Bickley picking up a valuable paid seven.

Kemp, 16, started with two last places but then kept Tigers in the tie with two crucial late wins and was delighted to play his part.

He said: “I just couldn’t get off the start in my opening races. It was very frustrating. But we made some changes straight after my second race and it worked thankfully.

“Perhaps my biggest learning curve this season has been having to troubleshoot problems during a meeting. I’ve never really had to do that before in the National League. But at this level the margins are smaller and you have to make changes to improve during the meetings.

“It’s very tough being at No.4. I’d say it was a big step at my age to be in the team already. It doesn’t bother me too much.

“I go out to score whatever number I am at. We’ve got good rivalry in the team with the young lads and that will bring us all on.”

Next up for the Tigers is a tricky double with high-flying Berwick at Shielfield Park on Saturday and back at Owlerton on Sunday.