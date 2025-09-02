Visitor’s Ipswich will face Sheffield without one of their biggest names, in Wednesday’s re-arranged clash between the clubs.

Ipswich will be without both former world champion Jason Doyle, and former Tiger Adam Ellis, for the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership clash.

Both will be unavailable due to Danish League fixtures, with Chris Harris and former Sheffield captain Kyle Howarth stepping in as guests for the visitors.

The two teams were due to meet at Owlerton last Thursday, but a heavy pre-meeting downpour saw the scheduled fixture postponed.

It was quickly agreed that they would try again this Wednesday - and top spot in the Premiership remains up for grabs, despite Sheffield leaving King’s Lynn empty handed on Monday.

If the Tigers claim maximum points against the Witches across Wednesday and the return leg in Suffolk on Thursday, that would see them snatch first place and set up a play-off semi-final tie with Belle Vue.

But if Ipswich were to at least draw one of the two remaining regular fixtures, that would see Sheffield face Leicester in the week commencing Monday, September 15.

Tigers’ team boss Simon Stead says he has no real preference to who he would rather race in the semi-finals and for now is just interested to see how his side compete against Ipswich who were tipped as the pre-season title favourites.

“Our position within the top four is cemented and has been for a while,” Stead said.

“It’s now just a matter of where we finish and to be honest, I’m not that bothered at this stage.

“Yes it would be nice if we could finish top once again but to do that, we’ve got to beat Ipswich home and away.

“They’re a top team who have been at the pointy end of the table all season so in that respect it’s a good challenge for us and I’m looking forward to seeing how we get on across the two meetings.

“But whatever happens, the play-offs are just around the corner now and we’ll be ready to take on whoever we get in those!”

Sheffield are at full strength and will use the same riding order used at King’s Lynn on Monday.

Supporters who obtained their re-admission tickets from last Thursday’s postponement can use them at this Wednesday’s home fixture only.

In addition, anyone who bought Issue 14 of ‘Tiger Talk’, the official racenight programme of Sheffield Speedway, last Thursday is advised to bring that to the track with them to receive a free, updated insert at the programme stand upon entry - otherwise, a full original programme with insert will need to be purchased for £4.

If anyone has difficulty in attending the restaging date who gained admission to last Thursday’s postponed attempt, supporters should e-mail re-admission ticket details and bank details to [email protected] and refunds will be issued in due course.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Leon Flint, Chris Holder, Nick Morris, Josh Pickering, Anders Rowe, Jye Etheridge.

Ipswich: Emil Sayfutdinov, Danny King, Chris Harris, Dan Thompson, Tom Brennan, Kyle Howarth, Jason Edwards.