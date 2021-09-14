Speedway: Danyon Hume makes big Sheffield Tigers claim

Sheffield Tigers' Danyon Hume

The 25-year-old was handed his first permanent Premiership berth with the Tru Plant Tigers last month having established himself as one of the top performing riders to be recruited through the new Rising Star scheme at Championship challengers Poole.

The Pirates have a history of success, particularly in the modern era, while much has been expected from Sheffield's top-flight return on the back of drafting in the likes of Jack Holder, Adam Ellis and Troy Batchelor.

But far from feeling the pressure, the former Ipswich and Birmingham charger heads into Thursday’s home clash with Peterborough bullish about the business end of the season with the play-offs looming large in both leagues.

“The management are great at Sheffield and Poole, they don’t put too much pressure on me and they are very supportive clubs all round,” said Hume.

“They have an expectation to win but they also want to make sure you are enjoying your riding and keeping your head up.

“I am doing that and hopefully that reflects on the track. I like to put on a show for the fans and I am a 110 per cent rider who never gives up at the back, I always race to the chequered flag.

“I am really enjoying my riding this year, I have a set routine when I am on my way to meetings and I always try to stick to that."

As for the team, much continues to be made of the inconsistency of Sheffield’s big names but Hume was quick to remind everyone that it could be worse.

“Look at Ipswich at the start of the year, for me they had the strongest team on paper but their season has finished now,” he said.

“When you look at the riders we have, we would be unbeatable if all of us click at the same time.

“The play-offs will be tough, we know that. It is the best in the league going head-to-head and the meetings can go either way but if we are firing on all cylinders I believe we can do it.”