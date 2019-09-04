Speedway: Danny King says rediscovering his very best form could be key to Sheffield’s play-off chances

Danny King images by Taylor Lanning

The former British Champion has been frustrated by recent scores and performances which have surprisingly seen him unable to reach double figures in his last three Tigers’ meetings.

But last chance saloon is upcoming with three fixtures in four days – starting with Newcastle in the final regular home contest at Owlerton next Wednesday (September 11, 7.30).

“We know how important these final few meetings are and nobody can really afford to have a bad night in any of them,” King said.

“I’ve been really disappointed with my own performances just lately and my scores have been pretty poor in all honesty.

“I’m the No.1 in the team and I should be going out there, banging in some big points and giving everyone else in the team a bit of belief.

“But for one reason or another that’s not been happening much of late and I know I need to get back riding and scoring how I know I can.

“I’ve been really struggling to make any good starts lately and I just don’t know why.

“But we’re working hard to get to the bottom of it and hopefully we can turn a corner again pretty soon.

“Saturday (46-44 defeat at Eastbourne) was really disappointing because we’d got ourselves in such a strong position.

“I’m in the team to handle the pressure in those big heats at the end of the meeting and again I wasn’t able to get the result I wanted or that the team needed.

“That’s been happening too much of late as well and as I’ve said I know I need to get back to my best in these final few meetings.

“It’s not going to be easy but it’s also not out of the question – Broc (Nicol) proved at Eastbourne why he was brought back into the side and if he can continue that form, if I can step it back up again and if the rest of the boys can do their jobs, then there’s no reason why we can’t win our last three meetings and we’d have to see where that would leave us.”