The former British Champion admits he had a tough time in 2021 coming back to the sport after a year off but has vowed to enjoy his racing at Owlerton.

Cook was a shock signing when the club unveiled their side last month and there is no doubt on his day he is capable of beating the very best.

And he admits a lack of pressure from manager Simon Stead has him relishing the prospect of linking up with the Tigers.

New Sheffield signing Craig Cook is hoping Tigers fans get to see the best of him this year. Photo: Steve Feeney/Action Plus.

With Jack Holder and Adam Ellis occupying the top two spots in the team, Cook goes under the radar instead of carrying the responsibility of captain and number one as he has done previously.

He said: “Steady’s a great guy and I’m looking forward to riding for him. He was a good rider, very fast around Sheffield.

“He told me to come along and enjoy myself, no pressure, just go out there and enjoy it and that’s what I intend to do.

“Riding as a second string will take a bit of pressure off me. Hopefully I can just go there and enjoy my racing. Coming in on a six-point average, there’s no reason why I can’t put two points on that.

“The main thing I want to achieve is to get back to the rider I was. There’s no pressure on me next season.

“I am fully focused on UK racing. I’m not racing for Great Britain or any other commitments. I don’t have to worry about losing weight or anything else. I can go there and love my racing again. If I can do that, that’s when I’m at my best.”

Boss Stead is pleased to have a rider of Cook’s quality on board.

“Nobody can argue with Craig’s ability, we know what he can do,” said Stead. “My job is to work with him and help him enjoy himself riding at Sheffield where we’ve seen him have some cracking meetings.