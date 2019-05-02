Speedway: Broc Nicol sits out Sheffield’s Sunday showdown with Birmingham in bid to be fit to race for his country      

Broc Nicol will sit out Sheffield’s Sunday showdown with Birmingham in a bid to be fit to race for his country.

American ace Nicol has been called into the stars and stripes side for the World Pairs in Manchester on Saturday week.

He’s carrying a shoulder injury and has been advised to rest for a week. Tigers have drafted in Danyon Hume as a replacement for Sunday at Owlerton (5pm).

Tigers co-promoter Damien Bates said: “Broc needs to take it easy and we only want him back in the side when he is fit.

“There’s a long season ahead for us and Broc is a vital part of that, so we need him back.

“Obviously he wants to be fit for the Speedway of Nations at Belle Vue next week. It’s an honour for us as a club to have an international within the club and we would love to see him do well.”

Bates was impressed by Hume at Sunday’s Top Gun individual event at Owlerton.

“I thought he looked good and he was my first thought when we needed cover for Broc,” he said.

“He rode the track well and he’s without a Championship club right now so he’s very much in the shop window. He’ll be keen to score a load of points to make promoters around the country sit up and take notice.”

Meanwhile Great Britain will have two riders in the opening Grand Prix of the season on May 18.

Robert Lambert has been called into the line-up for Warsaw when 55,000 fans will be packed into the national stadium.

He replaces Greg Hancock, the four times World Champion, who is spending time with his wife, Jennie, battling breast cancer.

Lambert joins reigning champion Tai Woffinden, son of former Owlerton favourite Rob, in the field.

Bates is keen to send good wishes to the Hancock family.

“Greg is a legend of the sport and all at Sheffield Speedway send our best wishes to him, his wife and all the family,” he said.

“Also we wish Robert Lambert well on what will be a big occasion for the lad.”