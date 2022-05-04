The Panthers may be the Premiership’s defending Champions, but were trounced 64-26 in their first league fixture at Belle Vue on Monday.

Ellis says nobody should read too much into that result though – especially the Tru Plant Tigers.

The Steel City outfit return to home action tomorrow for the first time in three weeks and will be looking to pick up where they left off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Ellis of Sheffield Tigers. Photo: Eddie Garvey.

They won three out of three in their League Cup campaign and beat Belle Vue in style last time out.

“We’ve had two good meetings away from home and it was a long wait to come back here to Sheffield,” Ellis said.

“But we hit the ground running with something we struggled with a bit last year, a convincing home win.

“Everyone has had at least one good meeting already which you don’t always get this early in the season.

“And let’s be honest we couldn’t have got off to a much better start as a team results-wise, could we? It’s started brilliantly.

“It’s been a little bit frustrating that we’ve had three weeks without a home meeting but that’s only because we wish we could race here every week.

“We just want to carry on where we left off though and while we believe we’ve got what it takes to beat anybody in this league, we also can’t underestimate anyone.

“Peterborough might have been beaten up at Belle Vue on Monday, but in some ways that can make them more dangerous.

“They won’t have been happy with that scoreline and they’ll be fired up to put things right I’m sure.

“They’ve got some good riders and they showed that by winning the league last year with more or less the same team.

“But as Steady (Simon Stead – team manager) always tells us, we just need to concentrate on what we do and if we do that, then we should have enough to get the win.”

Both teams are at full strength with the visitors including Scott Nicholls and Chris Harris who have won ten British titles between them.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Craig Cook, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Stefan Nielsen, Connor Mountain.