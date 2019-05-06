Speeday: Tigers’ top rider Danny King insists there’s plenty to be cheerful about at Sheffield.    

Top rider Danny King insists there’s plenty to be cheerful about at Sheffield.

Tigers ended a run of four straight defeats on Sunday as they opened their home league account with a convincing 55-35 win over Birmingham.

And while King admits a comfortable win was just what the Owlerton outfit needed, he also says there was never any panic within the Tigers’ camp.

“Of course there were a few results we’d been a bit disappointed with but we had had some really tough meetings,” King said.

“We had so much bad luck as well; bike problems, engine seizures, punctures, chain snaps - everything that could’ve gone wrong probably did.

“But it’s always important in this game not to beat yourselves up too much if you can help it and to take away as many positives as you can.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do as a group as well, even when things haven’t quite gone our way.

“But to get another win under our belts (against Birmingham) is good and hopefully we can build on it.

“It was pretty tough early on; the track wasn’t quite what we expected it to be.

“But credit to the track staff they worked on it hard, we got dialled in as the meeting went on and we came good from part way through.

“It was a solid team performance as well with my and Kyle (Howarth) doing the business at the top end, Ty (Proctor) got a couple of wins to his name as well and the boys lower down rode well too.

“Even Drew (Kemp) won his last ride - even though he probably shouldn’t have been out there.

“He was in some real pain after that crash in his first ride and how he battled through it I don’t know.

“But that kind of sums up the team spirit and the determination in this group and I think we’re only going to get even better.

“There have already been some encouraging signs - but I still think there’s plenty more to come.”

Tigers are back at Owlerton on Sunday (4pm) in the decider of their Knockout Cup clash against Glasgow with the first leg in Scotland on Friday (7.30).