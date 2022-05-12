Special awards handed out by Louth Hockey Club

Lesley Ward with Daisy Price.

Steve's wife, Helen, was present to give an award named in his memory.

She is pictured presenting the Steve Baker Memorial for contribution to Louth Hockey Club to umpire Toby Parker.

The club also made special presentations to junior and senior members who have contributed towards the running of the club.

This year the senior prize went to club chairwomen Lesley Ward and club coach Amie Wright, who both worked tirelessly to make sure the club and the wider Louth community had a new pitch to play on.

Their hard work and dedication was recognised at a special presentation last week at the London Road pitch.

Also saluted was Daisy Price.