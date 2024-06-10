Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two South Yorkshire super-mums have proved they are world-class athletes.

Natalie Howcroft and Nicola Henderson were picked to compete as a pairing in the 'Hyrox*' World Championship endurance fitness tournament in Nice, France on Sunday.

The mother-of-two duo took park in eight gruelling tests of their physical and mental capabilities and were merited as 68th out of the 96 best athletes in the world, in their age group.

Natalie, a 44 year old who lives in Bawtry, and former Sheffield High School pupil Nicola, now 46, from Tickhill, both work full time and were always going to be long-shots for medals, but they surprised themselves with their timings.

"No podium... but we did it!" said Natalie.

"Our runs were faster than we have ever done before, so that’s good to know for next season.

"We have worked on our running a lot and it has paid off.

"The weights were more than we are used to. It was tough, and very hot, but we had a good race. To be 68th in the world - we are so happy!"

Natalie Howcroft and Nicola Henderson in Nice

The women, who had the motto: 'Forever Faster' emblazoned on their legs, regularly train at CrossFit Retford, where they worked hard on increasing their strength and endurance levels for the elite championships in Nice.

