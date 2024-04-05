Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But for Dave Allen - a life without fighting was even more potentially harmful.

He ballooned up in weight so much, he had to have a reality check...and forced himself to rapidly lose weight.

On Saturday, the Sheffield boxing public will see the latest version of the Conisbrough heavyweight.

He performs on a Dennis Hobson bill at Skate Central, Queens Road, against Blackpool's Jake Darnell.

His last fight was in November, a defeat to Staffordshire's Frazer Clarke, and he has been watching the scales ever since.

The 31-year-old has lost two stones and explained why he changed his lifestyle in an interview with talkSPORT.

The reduction was: "A health thing, I have got two kids now.

Dave Allen, left, and Kell Brook Pic Mark Robinson Matchroom

"It wasn't really with boxing in mind, I wasn't sure what I was going to do.

"The weight loss was just about getting healthy.

"I was in a position where I was unhealthy for anyone....never mind a professional athlete.

"I have never really lived the life of a professional athlete anyway but I was dangerously overweight.

Dave Allen battles with David Price during a punishing WBA continental heavyweight title fight last

"I was 21 stone - it wasn't for boxing it was a health thing, with two kids."

His goal now is to overtake family members, who also boxed.

He's had 29 professional fights, his father had 30 and his great grandad 31 "so I am slowly making my way to 32."

Allen has been one of the most interesting figures in the British boxing scene for some time.

Keanen Wainwright tops the bill

Out of the ring, he is a lively and humourous interviewee.

In it, he has amassed a W21 (18 KOs) L6 D2 record, and has been in with the likes of Luis Ortiz, Dillian Whyte, David Price, Lucas Browne and Lenroy Thomas.

Darnell, a two year pro who has lost 25 of 27 fights, should not present the same threat on a bill that is headlined by Parson Cross lightweight Keanen Wainwright.

The South Yorkshire heavyweight says he hopes to get some rounds under his belt.

Allen hopes Saturday's appointment should be the first of several this year.