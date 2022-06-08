South Yorkshire bowlers out in force to honour much-loved veteran

The two finalists, Gary Hanson of Bradfield B.C. and Darren Stevenson of Maltby Community B.C with Don Cooke

Many of the County’s top bowlers took part in the Beryl Cooke Memorial event, in honour of the lady who sadly passed away towards the end of last year.

Both of Hollinsend’s excellently-manicured greens were used for the event, with 64 bowlers competing for a fine new trophy and monetary prizes, all donated by Beryl’s husband, Donald, who was in attendance to enjoy the bowling skills on show and to present the prizes.

The final was a real to-and-fro tussle between Gary Hanson of Bradfield B.C. and Darren Stevenson of Maltby Community B.C, Gary running out the winner by 21 to 19. Both players had been successful in their 5 previous matches on the day but fatigue did not appear to be a factor, as excellent match play was evident in the final.

Beryl and Don Cooke were both exceptional bowlers in their time and have, for many years, supported crown green bowling in South Yorkshire. Indeed, Hollinsend Park Bowling Club have certainly enjoyed both physical and financial benefit from the couple and Donald remains the Club President. It says much for them that so many bowlers would appear on a bank holiday and pay their respects for the involvement the couple have had over many years.