Snooker champion misses match after driving to the wrong Barnsley

A snooker star had to miss an important match in South Yorkshire after ending up in the wrong Barnsley.

By Suzie Beever
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 19:44 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th October 2019, 19:45 pm
Neil Robertson during day two of the 2019 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Neil Robertson was due to be playing Ian Burns in a major championship qualifier at the Metrodome leisure centre in the South Yorkshire town on Saturday.

But the former world champion title-holder tweeted of his disappointment after his sat nav instead took him to a village in Gloucestershire.

The two places are 170 miles apart and would be more than a three-hour drive, meaning the champion sadly had to miss the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mr Roberston, who lives in Cambridge, wrote: "When I realised there was a 2nd Barnsley it was too late to get to the other one.

"Hopefully I’ll be able to either play or complete a match this season."

Ian Chapman replied to the tweet to say, "never knew there were two Barnsleys, learn something new everyday", to which Mr Robertson replied: "That's what I was trying to tell myself driving back to Cambridge".