Smokin’ Anthony Joshua’s alarming visit to a Sheffield boxing gym 

Britain's best loved boxer Anthony Joshua was hot stuff when he visited Sheffield Boxing Centre for a photo-shoot.

A smoke machine used during the publicity session triggered a fire alarm both in the gym and connected offices in the building.

Joshua, who defends his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Jarrell Miller at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1, found time to talk to locals at the Hillsborough base before being whisked away from the SKY TV session.

Joshua, who trains part of the time at the English Institute of Sport in Attercliffe, said he was at the peak of his career and promised a "good scrap" with Miller.

"It will be a small ring, big, strong guys, giving it their all. It will be a treat at the winner takes all."

Joshua, 29, wants to fully unify the heavyweight division.

"I just need to get past this one. If I don't get (Deontay) Wilder what am I doing it for? If I don't get my hands on the WBC belt what am I doing it for."

SBC owner Glyn Rhodes said: "It was great that the organisers wanted to use our gym, they thought it was ‘aesthetically suitable.’ That was a new one on me!

“I'd never met Anthony before and he was a really nice guy, he had a good laugh while he was with us."

Anthony Joshua and film crew at Sheffield Boxing Centre

Anthony Joshua and his belts at Sheffield Boxing Centre

Joseph Rhodes and Anthony Joshua