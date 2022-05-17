Skegness and District runners clock up the miles from here to Helsinki

Last Wednesday saw the return of the Wolds Dash for 2022, the first in this year’s series.

Taking on the 7.1k route around Hubbards Hills in Louth were Angela Thompson, who was the second lady to finish in a great time of 31min 7secs, Luke Haynes, Mark Haynes, Jeff Shelton and Paul Jackson.

Following his run on Wednesday, Haynes also took part in a 3,000m athletics race in Hull on Saturday.

He had a fantastic race, especially as it was his first on track, finishing fourth overall and second for Lincolnshire.

Saturday saw the PARAS’ 10 take place in Colchester, which club member Maurice Tompkins took part in.

The PARAS’10 is based on the 10-miler, which is the first event of the Parachute Regiment’s P Company test week for selection.

This 10-mile run sees entrants covering undulating terrain while carrying a Bergen backpack weighing 35lbs.

Maurice completed this gruelling run in a fantastic 2 hours 40 mins.

Husband and wife duo Dean and Tracey Edwards put months of training into practice as they took on a mighty hike in aid of MacMillan.

They completed their 26-mile hike through beautiful Norfolk countryside in eight-and-a-half-hours and smashed their £1,000 fundraising target.

Julie Goodwin who took on the Pier to Pier run on Sunday, a

Organised by the Sunderland strollers, this 7-mile run starts on the beach at South Shields Pier and follows a superb scenic route along the cliff paths past Marsden Rock and Souter Lighthouse, finishing at Roker Pier in Sunderland.

Julie finished in a fantastic 1 hour 14 minutes.

Heading to Dereham in Norfolk for a 10-mile run on Sunday were Emmajean and Jimmy Hearn, who ran together to clock 1 hour 45 mins.

Brian and Louise and Darringdon took on the challenging Shires and Spire 35-mile Ultra Marathon, which takes in the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside.

Brian finished in 5 hrs 37 mins and Louise in 7 hrs 17 mins.

Mark Collingwood completed the maraton distance in 5 hrs 18 mins.

Robin and Carol Harrison travelled to Helsinki to take part in a 5k and half marathon, respectively.