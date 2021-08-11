Just like the previous week at King’s Lynn, a solid all-round team effort gave them all four league points and this time against their closest rivals for the top four.

Adam Ellis continued his fine form in TruPlant Tigers colours with 12+2 and Jack Holder recovered from a slow start to card 11+1 and was unbeaten in his last four outings.

And boss Simon Stead dedicated the win to the travelling Tigers fans.

Jack Holder and Adam Ellis celebrate Monday's win at Ipswich. Picture: Jeff Higgott.

He said: “They were amazing. There was rain in the air and yet they turned out in force, it gives us such a big lift when we see them.

“I’m delighted and I’m sure they are too. We rode well as a unit and it’s big result in our aim to make the play-offs.

“We have to beat Wolves at home on Thursday now, we cannot take anything for granted.”

There was a nervous build-up to the meeting with rain in the air which stopped just in time to get racing underway.

Tigers were four points up going into the last race after some fine work from Jack Holder and Adam Ellis and it was no surprise when Stead put both in to finish the job.

In the decider, with Ipswich needing a 5-1 to draw, Danny King lost control of the bike and was excluded, handing Tigers a brilliant away win – but the rerun was about how many they could win by.

They duly obliged for all four points with Ellis and Holder delivering the goods with a 5-1.

Wolverhampton are sure to bring plenty of fans up to Owlerton and all the usual stadium facilities are once again available within the stadium.

IPSWICH: Paul Starke 11, Danny King 10, Jason Crump 9+1, Jake Allen 4+1, Craig Cook 4+1, Drew Kemp 2, Anders Rowe 1+1.