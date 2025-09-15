Silver lining for Sheffield’s boxing hopefuls

Two Sheffield boxers have returned home to a wave of support after winning silver medals at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Teagn Stott and Emily Asquith didn't get the gold they'd hoped for. But to get as far as they did, against superb opposition, augurs well for the rest of their careers in the sport.

Stott came second to Uzbekistan’s mercurial teenager Akmaijon Isroiliv.

Sheffield Boxing Centre's 22-year-old was the taller of the cruiserweights and had his moments in the three rounder.

But Isroiliv's seemingly endless and varied barrage of shots gave the judges little to discuss, handing the visiting fighter the gold medal.

Straight afterwards, light heavyweight Emily, from Sheffield City Boxing, couldn't find a way through the long arms of Aussie Eseta Flint.

Emily sportingly acknowledged Flint's win before the judges formalised the verdict.

Stott, from Glyn Rhodes' stable, had become only the fifth English male boxer in history to reach a world championship final when he defeated Ukraine’s Danylo Zhasan in their cruiserweight semi-final.

That was a feat which had previously been enjoyed by the likes of Anthony Joshua, Pat McCormack, Luke Campbell and Frankie Gavin, who was the only one of the them all to go on and claim gold.

Rhodes said it had been a formidable achievement to get to the podium: "No (male) fighter from Sheffield has done what he's done, he should be very proud of himself," he said.

"He looked pretty down straight after, but that is because he is passionate about the sport. He's alright now. In the fight, he looked fatigued after a long week and was up against a good fighter on the front foot.

"Now he can concentrate on working towards his Olympic dream."

Brendan Warburton-trained Emily, 22, who has returned to the sport after a long term of injury and was representing England Boxing’s Performance Pathway senior squad, had earned a split decision victory over India’s Pooja Rani to reach Sunday's final.

Brendan posted: "Congratulations to Emily Asquith on her World Silver medal! It wasn’t to be in the final, but we are all so proud of her.

"The last six months have been incredible for her, from not boxing in such a long time to winning the national title then a Haringey box cup gold medal, now second place in the world championships.

"Big thanks to Amanda Coulson and all the England coaches for their hard work and all the support she’s received.

"Well done Emily you’re one of the best in the world."