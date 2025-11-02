Silver boxing medal boosts Stocksbridge lad's confidence

By James Bovington
Contributor
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 16:56 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 06:56 GMT
Stocksbridge Boxer Kingsley Harrapplaceholder image
Stocksbridge Boxer Kingsley Harrap
Stocksbridge lad Kingsley Harrap only felt confident to enter his first boxing competition when he’d lost twenty kilos. He’s glad he did as he’s just won a silver medal at under 80kg in England Boxing’s National Development Championships held in Kettering.

Sixteen-year-old Kingsley lives with his parents and two younger brothers and attends Sheffield College and John Fewkes boxing academy for his sports coaching diploma.

“I’m proud that with all this intense training and having a goal I’ve lost all this weight and come away with my first ever medal,” said Kinglsey. “I enjoyed the fight and although it was tough I got through it and learnt a lot. I can’t wait to box again.”

Kingsley trains at Sheffield Boxing Centre in Hillsborough. “Kingsley’s a smart boy,” said coach Glyn Rhodes, “with a great boxing brain. He’s an asset to the gym. He started out to get fitter and now trains intensively up to five times a week with three longish runs. That he’s won a silver in his first competition is amazing and augurs well for a successful future with the long-term goal of being a professional boxer.”

Rhodes established the gym in 1993 after a professional boxing career spanning 14 years. “I was at the famous Brendan Ingle gym for 18 years. We've had numerous champions graduate from Sheffield Boxing Centre including Teagn Stott who won silver in the recent world championships in Liverpool.”

If wanting to offer Kingsley sponsorship or train at the gym contact Glyn Rhodes by texting 07747 070783 or via Facebook Sheffield Boxing Centre.

