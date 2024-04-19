Showtime: Yorkshire Yardie intends to seize the limelight at Magna show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 'Yorkshire Yardie' promises he will bring some extra flair to his ring walk before he takes on journeyman Josh Cook at the Magna Centre.

He wants to catch the eye on a busy card - and that starts with a meticulously planned walk to the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview with Hallam University journalist student Tom Bourke, Nembhard also spoke of how he had transitioned from one professional sport to another.

"I played basketball for the Sheffield Sharks" said the Sharrow middleweight.

"Boxing changed my life it made me an athlete; it made me a better basketball player."

Naphtali was well and truly "bitten by the boxing bug" and is now hoping to build on his fledgling 2-0 career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old, has two points victories under his belt but says he plans to be "a bit more aggressive" in this bout.

Naphtali Nembhard winner Pic Connor McMain GBM Sport

The athletic southpaw said he was "relaxed and ready to go.

"I know what levels I can reach and I am excited for the journey ahead."

GMB Promoter Izzy Asif said Nembhard was part of a "cracking undercard."

The show is headlined by Sheffield's ambitious Shakiel Thompson (11-0.)

Magna bill poster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a dedicated guy with a high percentage knockout (63.64 per cent)" said Asif.

"He has been with Frank Warren, he has been on Sky Sport's platform, we have got a great team and we are going to guide him rightly."

He would get the right fights at the right time, said the promoter.

Thompson, a family man from Handsworth, would happily accelerate his upwards trajectory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old says he would like to lock horns with English champion Brad Pauls (18-1-1.)