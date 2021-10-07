Sheffield’s ‘underdogs’ will give it everything says boss Simon Stead
Sheffield boss Simon Stead insists his side are ready to give it their all in tonight’s Premiership semi-final at Belle Vue (7.30).
Tigers are 10 points down going into the decider in Manchester but Stead feels the tie isn’t over just yet.
“We have riders who really enjoy riding the Belle Vue track,” he said. “I’m realistic enough to admit we were all disappointed to lose the home leg on Monday but we have to regroup and go again.
“A couple of 5-1 heat wins in the early stages could make all the difference and when you look at riders like Jack Holder and Adam Ellis they love riding around there. Adam won the British title there and that really tells you all you need to know.
“I’m looking forward to it and so are the lads. I know we are underdogs but we’ll go there to try and spring a surprise.
“We’ve had a good season and we’ll give it everything and see where that takes us.”
The meeting is not now the main event on Eurosport but there will be updates from Manchester during the Peterborough v Wolves meeting.
It means the only way Tigers fans can see the full match live is by travelling to the National Speedway Stadium.
BELLE VUE: Dan Bewley, Richie Worrall, Steve Worrall, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz R/R, Tom Brennan, Jye Etheridge.
SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering, Adam Ellis, Danyon Hume, Connor Mountain.