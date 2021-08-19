Sheffield's Tommy Frank to box Matt Windle for British flyweight title

The Intake fighter (13-2, three knockouts) was set for a Steel City showdown against Kyle Yousaf (16-0, seven knockouts) in November before his opponent tested positive for Covid-19.

Attempts to rearrange the bout have since failed and with Yousaf currently recovering from a hand injury, according to a source close to him, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has sanctioned a fight between Frank and Birmingham’s Matt Windle (6-3-1) at Ponds Forge on Saturday, 18 September.

"Kyle seems to have had so much bad luck it’s unreal but we can’t wait around forever,” said Frank's manager Dennis Hobson.

Sheffield's Tommy Frank will get a long-awaited shot at the British title.

"Tommy is in his element, especially after the disappointment of his last fight. He knows he didn’t perform as he should have done.

“He’s coming off the back of two losses and Matt’s coming off a great win, it’s a smashing fight.”

Frank had been set for a six-rounder at Ponds Forge on Friday, 27 August to get back to winning ways after a ‘nightmare’ setback against Mexican Rosendo Hugo Guarneros.

"I wasn’t too bothered who I fought for it, I just wanted that British title,” said the 28-year-old, who trains at Sheffield Boxing Centre in Hillsborough.

"It’s a fantastic match-up on paper, it’s just a brilliant opportunity for me to get my hands on a belt I have wanted since I was a kid.

“I’ll be Sheffield’s first-ever British flyweight champion so that’s a bit of history right there.”

Frank has previously sparred Windle, who is best-known for earning a living as a poet outside of the ring.

“He seems like a very capable fighter,” said Frank. “He’s going to be right up for this, it’s a big opportunity for him.

"I’m just taking it as this is finally my opportunity to have a bit of a coming out party and really show what I can do and win this title in style.”