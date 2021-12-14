After consecutive defeats the 28-year-old from Intake made history last time out in September when he became the Steel City’s first-ever British flyweight champion after outclassing Matt Windle over 12 rounds at Ponds Forge – and returns to the same venue on Friday to take on Tanzanian Charles Tondo.

Frank was due to fight for the Commonwealth flyweight title, which would have boosted his world ranking in the division, but the prospective bout fell through and is now set to take place early next year.

"Hopefully I’ll get a good performance in to finish this year off then win the Commonwealth next year to open up the doors to the world scene,” he said.

Sheffield’s Tommy Frank wants to re-establish himself on the international stage in his next fight. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

"We could see some very good fights.

"I had a couple of setbacks then rebuilt and won that British title. We just want to keep that momentum going.”

Momentum had been building nicely for the Glyn Rhodes-trained fighter before he sustained a shoulder injury in his first fight against Mexican Rosendo Hugo Guarneros.

Frank then found himself on the wrong end of a split decision in the rematch six months later, which cost him the IBF inter-continental flyweight title and the chance to atone for the only loss of his career to date.

“Things were a bit up in the air after that,” he admitted.

"I half thought I was going to have to have an eight-rounder or two to rebuild.

"Considering the setbacks I’ve had it’s been a very good finish to the year.”

The relative sparsity of flyweights means opportunities are never too far away for the few fighters who are able to reach the upper weight limit of just over eight stone.

Coincidentally, Sheffield boasts two of the division’s biggest domestic names in Frank and the Steel City Gym-trained Sunny Edwards, who successfully defended his IBF world title against Jayson Mama last weekend.

"As a flyweight you are never more than one or two wins from getting a world title shot,” Frank said of a possible meeting between the pair, who have previously sparred.