Red Johnson has already made an impact on the city's boxing scene by clocking up six consecutive professional wins.

Now he is looking forward to his sister Bianca embarking on her own career in the paid ranks.

Red, aged 27, thinks that family 'one-two' has not been done before the Sheffield area, or miles around it.

And he thinks his older sibling will be a big success in the sport.

"She started boxing before me at South Yorkshire Boxing Academy where Clinton Woods trained" revealed the Intake super middleweight, who works out at the Ingle gym.

"She boxed as a young amateur but then started a career as an estate agent.

"She never stopped training and when I turned professional she kind of got the buzz back and wanted to have a go at it herself."

Sibling rivalry: Red takes Bianca on the pads

He said Bianca, 31, enjoys her day job for a Gleadless branch of Haybrook but after a decade away from the sport now had the "time and energy" for high-level boxing, and training at Riley's gym in Handsworth.

He said: "We normally keep our training separate.

"We don't spend a lot of time around each other in the gym, because we can be too critical of each other...we are siblings after all! But we love each other to bits"

As a boxer, Bianca is "very good and I think she will surprise a few people" said her brother.

Red and Bianca Johnson

"Her style is that of a come-forward fighter, a pressure fighter - but she can box clever too.

"I'm a bit more back foot; she is front foot.

"There is a lot of power in her punches, she can hit hard and I am told she has got speed in sparring too."

Both have been training at Bailey's gym in Fuerteventura, where they both holidayed and grafted in the gym, being joined in the ring by former Sheffield world champion Kell Brook.

Red Johnson celebrates a win at Magna Pic Connor McMain GBM

Does the fighting siblings' parents worry about his big sister?

"People often ask my mum and dad this," said Red.

"But they know what we are both capable of.

"We have done it for a long time, there is trust in our ability and we both work very hard."

Red admits he will be nervous when Bianca boxes.

"But I am looking forward to it, I am excited for her."

He expects Bianca to sail through the British Board of Boxing Control stipulations and hopes she will turn pro in the next few months.