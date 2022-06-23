Sheffield youngster dubbed ‘the Yorkshire Ben Stokes’ stars on county debut

Ecclesfield School pupil Charlie Taylor took four wickets in a Roses Match for Yorkshire under-13s against Lancashire last week.

The 13-year-old all-rounder from Shiregreen has already featured twice for Thorpe Hesley & High Green Cricket Club’s first team this season and has averaged 39 runs in each of his five innings for the second XI.

Charlie Taylor from Shiregreen starred on his Yorkshire debut.

Proud dad and Thorpe Hesley & High Green Cricket Club chairman Richard said: "He loves it, he lives and breathes cricket and is totally obsessed with it.

"If he can be managed right, he’s definitely one to watch.”

Charlie dreams of turning professional and is currently on Yorkshire’s Pathways to Cricket Excellence programme, which helps talented young cricketers reach their potential through top coaching.

Richard added: "On his day he’s class. I’m just trying to keep his feet on the ground.

“He’s got a great character, he’s a cheeky lad but well-mannered and really nice – just a typical boy.”

Charlie’s best performance in senior cricket saw him take five for 28 and score 70 runs against Whitley Hall, who he represents at junior level, earlier this month.

Richard continued: “He calls himself the Yorkshire Ben Stokes; he’s got ginger hair, opens the bowling and is a left-handed batsman mid-order.”

Richard also plays for Thorpe Hesley & High Green and has played alongside and against Charlie and his brother Harry, 15.

“It’s quite competitive,” he said.

”I got Charlie out, he was quite upset.”