Sheffield Wednesday’s Lucas Joao enjoys backstage tour at World Snooker Championship

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao enjoyed a behind the scenes tour at the World Snooker Championship currently being held at the city’s Crucible Theatre.

Joao, aged 25, got to visit one of the commentary boxes, see the practice tables at the venue as well as the chance to hold the World Championship trophy.

Lucas Joao at the World Snooker Championship. Picture: World Snooker

The World Snooker Championship continues at the Crucible, with the semi-finals due to get underway on Thursday.

