Sheffield v Belle Vue: War of the Roses preview

Stead’s side are still licking their wounds after a bruising 54-36 defeat at Peterborough on Monday and he warns they can’t hang around with a shortened season.

Belle Vue arrive in fine form and are widely regarded as one of the favourites for the Premiership title.

But Sheffield have ideas along similar lines although Stead is looking for improvement – and fast.

Sheffield boss Simon Stead talks to Jack Holder. Picture: Jeff Davies

“He said: It’s a shortened league season and meetings will soon be coming thick and fast so we can’t afford to hang around, we need to pick up points to secure a place in the all-important top four.

“If we fail to do that then it would have to go down as a massive disappointment and a shock to many.”

Stead is delighted to see the Aces back at Owlerton for the first time since 1996.

“When we were promoted to the Premiership I think this fixture was the one everyone was looking for,” he said.

“It’s labelled the ‘War of the Roses’ and the two clubs have a rich history.

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome this iconic name back to Owlerton Stadium after so many years.

“I had a great time riding for them at the old Kirkmanshulme Lane track when I was alongside the great Jason Crump. In fact, Jason was one of the main reasons I went to Belle Vue after I had interest from other clubs and I don’t regret that decision.”

A good number of tickets will be available for the home straight on a first come, first served basis and the restaurant is open – bookings must be made by calling 01142 34 3074 during office hours.

SHEFFIELD: Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Justin Sedgmen, Jack Holder, James Wright, Anders Rowe.