Sheffield Tigers: Ty Proctor happy to see Josh MacDonald get his chance

Ty Proctor. Pictue: Taylor Lanning

The young Aussie has made an encouraging start to life with the Tigers since signing at the beginning of the month.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the 22-year-old. He initially signed for Workington and was buzzing to make his British Speedway debut.

But the Comets closed down during the winter break and left MacDonald’s dream in tatters.

He’s been closely connected with Sheffield right from the start of the 2019 campaign though - as Proctor’s mechanic.

And while that means Sheffield’s third heat-leader has had to make changes to his team behind the scenes he’s just glad to see MacDonald handed a lifeline.

“With what happened at Workington, Josh had to come here to get his visa,” Proctor explained.

“He was going to end up staying back home at one point which would’ve been a real shame.

“I offered him an opportunity to stick around in England and told him to just try and be patient because you never know what can happen during a season.

“I’m sure it must have been frustrating being so close to all the action yet not being able to get out there himself.

“But ironically he put himself in the shop window after a couple of encouraging performances in some individual meetings and I couldn’t be happier for him.

“Okay it means I’ve had to tweak a few things to my own team on raceday now but seeing Josh hooked up with a team place is the most important thing.”

MacDonald has 15-points to his name from his first three meetings and has become an instant hit at Owlerton.

And with Somerset boasting two of the league’s youngest, least experienced reserves in Anders Rowe and Henry Atkins, Proctor is expecting to see even more on Sunday.

“Josh has really impressed me, Proctor said.

“To win a race on his home debut like he did against Leicester was really good.