Sheffield Tigers: Ty Proctor happy to end turbulent week on high note

Ty Proctor. Picture: Taylor Lanning

The Aussie ace produced another impressive performance to bag double figures for Tigers in their 52-38 home win over Somerset on Sunday.

That came on the back of a bizarre few hours towards the end of the week which saw him released by Premiership outfit King’s Lynn – only to be snapped up almost instantly by Peterborough as a temporary signing.

“It’s fair to say it’s been a bit of a whirlwind week,” Proctor admitted.

“One minute I was leaving King’s Lynn and had no team place in the top league anymore, the next minute I’m at Peterborough.

“I can only do what I can do though; I’m only there for 28-days as things stand so I need to make the most of it.

“It’s been a tough year so far and I’ve been quite vocal about that.

“It’s been quite hard and for some reason things haven’t been working the way I would’ve liked.

“But just lately I feel like I’ve started to turn a few corners which is just what I needed.

“We hadn’t been here (at Sheffield) for a few weeks so to get back into it with a couple of heat wins felt good – but I’m never satisfied!

“I just want to use it to hopefully move onto even bigger and better things next week because as I’ve said before, as one of three key heat-leaders in this time, I’ve got an important role to play.

“But from the team’s point of view it was nice to finally have another good win at home and to beat such a strong looking team by such a big margin will hopefully help kickstart a good run of meetings for us.”

Tigers’ skipper Kyle Howarth should today find out his fate after failing a pre-meeting drugs test whilst on guesting duties for Edinburgh on Friday.

It’s understood that the former British Under-21 Champion had been taking medication to deal with an illness, said to be ‘Night Nurse’.