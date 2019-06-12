Sheffield Tigers: Ty Proctor focuses on silencing critics

Ty Proctor. Picture: Taylor Lanning

The Aussie has been the subject of numerous social media posts regarding his ‘below par’ performances.

But he hit back in Sunday’s win over league leaders Leicester, reeling off three straight wins following a spill in his opening ride.

And Proctor hopes that is something of a turning point as he aims to rediscover his true scoring potential.

“I’ve found some pretty tough times at Sheffield so far this year,” Proctor admitted.

“So it was good to get some heat wins in, get some fresh air at Sheffield and get back in the points I know I’m capable of.

“I’ve been feeling a lot of exterior pressure outside the four walls of the club from the fans.

“So I wanted to have a good one even more, not to exactly prove some of the fans wrong but to remind them what I can do.

“I’ve been copping a lot of angst on social media which has caused me to delete all the apps.

“That’s not the sort of feedback I need when I’m going through a tough time; I need support and certainly from the management, the promotion and my team-mates I’ve got that which is the most important thing to me.

“Don’t get me wrong there have been occasions where I’ve felt I’ve rode alright, I just haven’t made the starts at the right times and I’ve got shut out – but my poorer performances this year certainly haven’t been through a lack of effort.

“I did have a good, long, hard look in the mirror last week, I assessed a few things, reset the clocks and started again on Sunday and I think that showed.

“I have started feeling a lot more like myself in the last few meetings though, I’m building my confidence back up and I feel like I’m now definitely moving back in the right direction.”

Proctor is expected to be confirmed in Sheffield’s Championship Four team tournament line-up soon which takes place at Peterborough’s East of England Arena on Sunday, June 23.