Sheffield Tigers top gun Jack Holder starts 2022 in fine style with title

Sheffield Tigers top gun Jack Holder -

Holder got the better of Wolverhampton’s Sam Masters, former Tigers favourite Josh Pickering and Poole talent Ben Cook in an entertaining meeting at Kurri Kurri.

He had to recover from bike gremlins early on to go on his winning run to claim his fourth title – one behind brother Chris, the 2012 world champion.

Jubilant Jack said: “It felt great, racing at home in front of my girlfriend and my family is always a pleasure and there can be no better feeling than standing on the top step when they’re all there to see it.”

He admitted he was concerned with his early mechanical issues which, thankfully, got sorted.

“I wasn’t confident after the first race with bike trouble!” he said. “But we managed to get it sorted and came out on top so it was all good, I’m very pleased about it all.

“Kurri is a track where it’s easy to be fast and not much passing so I always have to be on my A-game and thankfully I was able to reach that level.”

Holder has given the new Sheffield team his seal of approval after fans welcomed the news.

“The team looks awesome and I’m really pleased to be a part of it again,” he said. “The management have done a great job putting it all together and hopefully we’ll be strong in most areas. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Tru Plant Tigers are currently planning their fixture schedule but one date already bolted in is Todd Kurtz’ testimonial on Thursday March 24.

Holder is a confirmed starter for that meeting alongside popular Dane Nicolai Klindt and Belle Vue’s Brady Kurtz.