Sheffield Tigers: Todd Kurtz keen on extending Owlerton return
Todd Kurtz has issued a ‘count me in’ message to Tigers chiefs ahead of tonight’s final home meeting of the season against Newcastle (7.30).
Kurtz made an emotional return to the club after his release from Somerset – two years after winning the league title in Sheffield colours.
And the Aussie ace has revealed how he’s loved life back at Owlerton and is keen to round off the Owlerton campaign with a big score against the Diamonds.
“It’s been great to be back with Sheffield,” he said. “It’s a great club and we had some great times here two years ago when we won the league.
“I’d like to be a part of it again next season to try and win the league back again, that would be good, but we all know anything can happen in the winter.
“I’ve always enjoyed my time at Somerset too but when the time came to leave there it was a real bonus for me to have an opportunity to come back to Sheffield.
“Hopefully we’ll have a good end to the season and the management can look at some positives – I hope I’m one of them.”
Tigers co-promoter Damien Bates said: “It’s been good to have Todd back with us, not surprisingly he just slotted straight back in and we have seen some good scores from him.
“He’s a good guy to deal with and I’m hoping we can finish the home league programme with a big score tonight.”
Meanwhile Tigers have announced Danny King and Kyle Howarth for the Championship Pairs at Somerset on Friday week – the night before the British Grand Prix at Cardiff.
But Howarth’s participations remains uncertain after he sustained ligament damage when dislocating his shoulder at Eastbourne which ruled him out of the Championship Individual.
He’s having regular treatment in a bid to be back soon but Tigers have booked Scunthorpe’s Jake Allen as a guest replacement tonight.
SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Josh MacDonald, Justin Sedgmen, Todd Kurtz, Jake Allen, Zaine Kennedy, Broc Nicol.
NEWCASTLE: Steve Worrall, Max Clegg, Lasse Bjerre, Matt Wethers, Thomas Jorgensen, Ulrich Ostergaard, Danny Phillips.