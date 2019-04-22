Sheffield Tigers tipped to bounce back after disappointing Easter weekend

Boss Simon Stead insists Sheffield Tigers will "come out fighting" after three defeats over Easter ended their Championship Shield aspirations.

Good Friday’s 50-40 setback at Scunthorpe and a 47-41 loss at Leicester still left the Sheffield Window Centre Tigers in with a chance of making the semi-finals but Sunday’s 47-43 home reverse to the Lions killed those hopes.

Sheffield finished with two wins and four defeats, leaving either Scunthorpe or Redcar to take second spot with them scheduled to tackle one another twice over the next two weeks.

“There is a lot of untapped potential at the moment but I have seen glimpses of a very good team,” said Stead of his side's Shield exploits.

“Given the time and support they need we will be alright. We have some very capable lads, at the moment we are not quite getting the best out of them but we will.

“I would not want to single out anyone, there have been some great moments from every one of them and we win and lose as a team.

“We had some great support on the road over the Easter weekend and again at home on Sunday. I know the supporters will all be disappointed but I promise them, we will come out fighting.

“It is always disappointing not to get over the line and we have been close on so many occasions, on so many different tracks already this season.

“Am I worried? No, just disappointed.”

One factor that proved a leveller on Sunday was the Tigers track with riders from both sides suffering wobbles on bends.

“At a stadium like Owlerton we have to contend with dogs, stock car meetings and other things so it is difficult to get the track back in order,” added Stead.

“The water bowser broke mid-meeting which didn’t help, it ended up being a bit of a dust bowl later on but there are no excuses from me or any of my boys. It was the same for everyone and Leicester adapted better than we did.

“We just have to regroup, focus on the positives and try to come back stronger by looking at the guys we have got going well.”

Sheffield hosts a Top Gun Individual meeting at Owlerton on Sunday before kicking off their home league campaign against Birmingham on Sunday, May 5 (both 4pm).