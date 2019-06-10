Sheffield Tigers: Stead urges side to take positives forward from Leicester win

Danny King was marked out for special praise by Simon Stead. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Tigers closed the gap on the Lions on Sunday as they came out on top in another last heat decider.

They became just the third side this year to beat the in-form East Midlands outfit and Stead says it’s an achievement his side should be proud of.

“Leicester have proved time and time again this season that they’re a solid team right from one-to-seven and they’re easily the in-form team in British Speedway across the three leagues,” Stead said.

“We knew it was always going to be tough on Sunday and we knew we were going to have to dig deep and battle hard.

“Full credit to the boys because they did just that and while we haven’t been too happy scraping the last few home meetings, any sort of win against this Leicester side is a good one.

“Danny (King) again just proved his class; only dropping one point and going out for a third week running when the pressure is on to seal the victory shows why he’s one of the best riders in this league.

“I though Kyle (Howarth) worked well as a captain and was helping out his team-mates and it was nice to see Ty (Proctor) bounce back after a spill in his first ride to chip in with three important race wins.

“I thought Josh (MacDonald) was excellent on his home debut and he really did bring something extra to the team.

“The other three boys didn’t have things all their own way but they again got stuck in and worked so, so hard for all of their points.

“With Zaine (Kennedy) and Broc (Nicol) in Heat 14 it looked like Leicester were away and gone, but the boys never gave up and got their reward by working their way from the back to snatch what proved to be vital second and third places.

“That’s the sort of attitude and determination this group have got and I’m hoping the boys take plenty of positives out of that result.”