Sheffield Tigers: Stead refuses to give up on play-offs and urges riders to earn Owlerton return for next season
Sheffield Tigers riders are being challenged to show how much they want to be back at the club next season.
They face Newcastle at Owlerton tomorrow (Wednesday) in their last home league meeting of the season – and boss Simon Stead wants to see a reaction from his riders.
He said: “It’s a tall order to make the play-offs from here but we will fight until the end, we won’t give up.
“It’s disappointing because the team we had at the start of the season looked fantastic on paper but for one reason or another it’s just not happened.
“Now is the time for the lads to show me how much they want to be back at Sheffield next year.
“Once the season is finished we all start putting our teams together and we already have an idea who we would like in the team, or I do at least!
“We’ve got to work hard to improve next year. I’ve got lads riding on Wednesday who I know want to be back in Sheffield colours next season and I’m sure they will show the right attitude.
“Newcastle have been poor on the road this season so we should be expected to beat them, that’s the plan.”
Stead also admits the club will be interested to see the attendance for a Wednesday night match.
“We’ve heard feedback from some fans who used to come on a Thursday but can’t make it on a Sunday,” he said. “This is their chance to come along on Wednesday and enjoy the racing for the first time this season.
“I realise on a Sunday people have other things to do, so let’s see if a Wednesday works.”