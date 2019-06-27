Sheffield Tigers: Stead expecting tight clash with Somerset

Simon Stead. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Tigers resume their home league programme after a three-week gap and are going for a fourth win on the spin in front of their own supporters.

Somerset pipped Sheffield to Championship Fours glory last weekend – but Stead is now keen to come out on top with vital league points on the line.

“We’ve had some tough tests in our last few meetings at home and this isn’t going to be any easier either,” Stead said.

“Of course we’d love for everyone to click on the same day some time soon but we have to be realistic when the likes of Somerset come to town because they have got a very good team.

“We’ve had to come through a lot of last heat deciders already this season and I don’t think anyone would be too surprised if that was the case again this time around.

“But as I’ve said before, we still believe there’s a hell of a lot more to come from this group of boys and we still believe that one day it will all come together.

“While we didn’t win the Fours last weekend, we can certainly still take plenty from our performance.

“Yes we were a little bit disappointed to just miss out in the end, but nevertheless a runners-up finish was something the boys should be proud of and like I say we want to build on that.

“Somerset may have beaten us in that one but now it’s our turn to try and get the better of them and get another league win on the board.

“A win wouldn’t just be a big three league points for us but it would also pull as a little bit further clear of them in the current standings as well.

“But like I say Somerset have got a fantastic team with some real-big hitters and a couple of talented kids at reserve.

“So I think it’s going to be another fascinating meeting for the spectators – and hopefully we can keep our little run going at home.”

Reserve Zaine Kennedy has been ruled out through injury – Simon Lambert deputises for Tigers.

SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Drew Kemp, Ty Proctor, Broc Nicol, Kyle Howarth, Simon Lambert, Josh MacDonald.