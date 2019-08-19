Sheffield Tigers: Stead expecting more fireworks at renewal of rivalry with Somerset

Simon Stead. Picture: Taylor Lanning

The two play-off contenders clashed heavily when they met at Owlerton in June and a war of words between the two clubs followed an eventful fixture in the steel city.

But Stead insists it’s important his side focus on the task in hand this time around as they aim to move level or ahead of fourth placed Redcar.

And the Tigers go into it in high spirits after an all-round solid home win over Glasgow on Sunday.

“It was a feisty encounter when Somerset came to our place and I’m expecting fireworks at their place as well,” Stead said.

“All our boys are really looking forward to it, they’re really fired up for it and they know how much a result there could mean to us.

“Somerset’s is a track the majority of our boys who’ve been there before enjoy and it means they’re going there in a positive frame of mind.

“That confidence is also high because we go into the Somerset meeting on the back of such an impressive result and performance over Glasgow on Sunday.

“It’s important to point out that Glasgow didn’t ride badly, we were just very good and had too much for them.

“So there’s a lot of belief to be taken out of that meeting for more than one reason and again, we know it won’t be easy but we again go there with no fear.

“Looking at the two line-ups, it’s going to be a really good contest and it’s a tough one to call.

“Our boys at the top end can match their powerful top four and we can get the better of their lower end as well.

“Getting off to a good start could be key but as long as we get there in the end, I don’t really care how we do it.

“We’re only too aware that the meetings are running out and we know we still need some points on the road.