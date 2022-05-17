Sheffield Tigers Speedway: Winning feeling helping to drive Tigers into League Cup final

The Tru Plant Tigers host Wolverhampton in the Steel City in a Premiership League Cup Northern Group decider.

Another victory for the Owlerton outfit would guarantee them a place in the Final against King's Lynn.

And they head into the clash on a run of five wins from five in all competitions with spirits high in the Sheffield camp, particularly following Monday's comeback at Ipswich.

Kyle Howarth of Sheffield Tigers. Picture: Eddie Garvey

Simon Stead's side found themselves 10-2 down with two races gone in Suffolk, but fought back impressively to claim another success.

And while they may be facing a Wolverhampton side who arrive in some indifferent form, Howarth, who won the league with the Wolves in 2016, says they still pose a real threat.

“I think that’s the case with almost every team in the Premiership this year,” he said.

“All the teams can do damage on their day and if we’re not all on it then we could get caught out by anyone.

“Especially against Wolves though and the boys they’ve got in their team; they’ve got some quick guys who love it at Sheffield, who always seem to score some points at Sheffield and they’ll be up for it we know that.

“They’re no slouches for sure but if we keep doing what we have been doing then I think we’ll just have too much for them.

“You can’t beat that winning feeling in Speedway or sport in general.

“When you win, it always feels good and when you go on a run like we’re on at the minute, you never really want it to stop.

“We know it’s just another meeting against Wolves, but there’s a Final place in the Cup that we want so we’re after another win.”

Tigers are hopeful that Jack Holder will be fit to take his place after crashing in Saturday’s Polish Grand Prix and missing Monday’s trip to Ipswich.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Craig Cook, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Stefan Nielsen, Connor Mountain.