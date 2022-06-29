Sheffield Tigers Speedway: 'The result we needed' as Tigers hit top spot

It was certainly an eventful night in the Steel City with three big crashes and a lengthy delay leading to only 13 of the 15 heats being completed before the track curfew.

But nevertheless, it was the Tru Plant Tigers who resisted a strong challenge from the Suffolk side to leapfrog them into first place.

Guest reserve Justin Sedgmen led the way on 10+3 with the regular Tigers among the thick of the action from start to finish.

Sheffield boss Simon Stead (right) with Adam Ellis.

Team boss Simon Stead said: "That was the result we wanted and the result we needed.

"We all had to dig deep and all the lads had to play their part - but credit to Sedgy who stepped in and was fantastic.

"We actually finished the meeting really strongly and fair play to the lads who kept on going about their business.

"Yes there were some delays, some much longer than we'd like but they couldn't be helped unfortunately.

"Full credit to our track stuff though for their hard work because without that, we probably would have seen the meeting called early.

"That didn't happen though and we were treated to some excellent Speedway and it was a great result for us in the end too."

The Tigers are understood to be again considering their options at reserve with recent recruit Jake Allen facing a spell on the sidelines.

The Aussie suffered a broken scaphoid in a crash at King's Lynn last Thursday - in what was just his second appearance in Sheffield colours.

But with the duration of his absence unknown, club bosses could be tempted into bringing in another new face.

Said Stead: "We've stayed in contact with Jake and a broken scaphoid is never a nice injury and they can be complicated too.

"It's a tough one to heal, it's a bit of a waiting game to see as and when he'll feel fit again."