Sheffield Tigers Speedway: Simon Stead makes admission on Premiership Pairs

Sheffield boss Simon Stead (right) with Adam Ellis.

The Tru Plant Tigers finished runners-up for a third straight round at King’s Lynn on Thursday, losing out to Ipswich in the Grand Final who leapt to the top of the standings after securing successive victories.

While Stead was pleased enough with the efforts of Jack Holder and Adam Ellis, he did question some ‘bad decisions’ made in the Grand Final.

But nevertheless, sitting just two points behind Ipswich, he was keen to look on the bright side despite feeling a sense of disappointment also.

“We’ve consistently been second and that’s not good enough in this competition,” he said.“Would I have taken second three-quarters of the way through the meeting, probably as it was looking a little bit ominous at that point.“But we worked hard and finished strong and while the lads are feeling the frustration and disappointment too, let’s focus on the positives.“We’re in a good position in the standings with a home leg to come and next up Wolverhampton [July 18] where we’ve got some riders who go very well there.“So all is not lost, we’re right in the thick of it and it’s all to play for.”

Next up for the Tigers it’s the visit of reigning Champions Peterborough to Owlerton on Thursday (July 14, 7.30).

Sheffield opened their Premiership schedule with a solid enough 51-39 home win over the Panthers at the beginning of May.

Peterborough’s form has improved of late and they jumped up to fifth with a home success over King’s Lynn last Monday.