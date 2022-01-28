Kurtz, a popular former Tigers star, will stage his testimonial on Thursday March 24.

And it will be the first chance for fans to see new signing Tobiasz Musielak in action as he has confirmed his appearance alongside skipper Kyle Howarth and Wolverhampton’s Aussie ace Sam Masters.

Tobiasz Musielak. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

The trio will join Nicolai Klindt, Tigers number one Jack Holder and Kurtz's brother Brady in an impressive field.

Kurtz is once again staying at home in Australia this summer and missing out on British Speedway and it seems unlikely he will return – so this could also double-up as his farewell meeting.

He said: “Preparations are going well. I’m very lucky to have some great support from a lot of people that has allowed me to pretty much take off from where it was all left in 2020.

“It can be quite difficult organising an event from the other side of the world. You can’t just go and speak to someone in person, so there are a lot of emails and texts especially with the time difference.

“Kyle was a no brainer for me. Kyle along with his family were a massive help to me while I was riding for Sheffield. I couldn’t tell you how many times they offered me a bed and workshop whilst on the road. I’m very thankful for them.

“Tobi, he just has excitement written all over him. He is such a talented rider and a really nice guy to go with it. When I saw Sheffield had brought him back to the UK, I knew I had to get him in the line-up straight away. He will love Owlerton.

“Sam and I go a long way back. We have raced each other since we were about nine years old so we might as well do it one more time.