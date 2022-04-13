Sheffield Tigers Speedway: Kyle Howarth calls on city's kids to come out for Tigers

Yorkshire's only Premiership club face great rivals Belle Vue in a League Cup clash and victory will put one foot in the final for Howarth’s side.

The club have arranged Easter eggs for the first 100 children through the gate with the school holidays in full swing.

Said Howarth: “I think a lot of people first went to speedway when they were a kid and we need to see more youngsters.

Sheffied Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth is urging parents to bring the children for a night of speedway racing on Thursday. Picture: Eddie Garvey

“It’s a great sport for the family and this meeting against Belle Vue will be a cracker.

“Any meeting between Sheffield and Belle Vue is a big one but with two away wins on the board we know we are in control of our group and have a great chance of making the final.

“The boys will be up for it and it will be great to see a big crowd. If Belle Vue win it cancels out our win at their place but we’re determined to ensure that won’t happen.

“We know they have riders who go well around our track and we’ll need to start the meeting well but we’re all looking forward to it.

“It’s a great way for everyone to start the Easter weekend on a Thursday night and we can’t wait to get going.”

The Manchester side include Owlerton specialist Brady Kurtz who has always done well and has made guest appearances in Tigers colours in the past.

The meeting also sees Craig Cook and Tobiasz Musielak making their home debut with Polish star Musielak returning to British racing for the first time since winning the league title with Swindon in 2019.

Sheffield have confirmed their League Cup clash at home to Wolverhampton will now take place on Thursday May 19.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Craig Cook, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Stefan Nielsen, Connor Mountain.