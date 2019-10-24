Sheffield Tigers: Simon Stead talks 'dream' of top flight speedway and confirms his own future

Simon Stead. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Boss Stead, who won two league titles with his hometown club at Second Division level during his glittering racing career, has confirmed he will remain in charge of the team heading into the top level.

And he admits one regret is that he never got the chance to race in the Premiership with Sheffield – he won it with Swindon in 2012.

Said Stead: “Honestly, it is a dream come true for me. The only one regret is probably that I am not riding and getting the chance to ride for Sheffield Tigers in the Premiership, but if can’t ride then leading them as team manager is definitely the second best thing.

“I remember as a kid going to Belle Vue and Sheffield. Having that local derby back with the rivalry is going to be great but not just that, having different people and different teams coming to the city will really reignite the interest for speedway in Sheffield.”

And Stead says the club are serious about the 2020 season and won’t just be looking to consolidate.

“We are not just there to make up the numbers,” he said. “We aim to be seriously competitive. We will put together the best possible team that we can. If we have got to look at international superstars and they are interested in coming over, and we are able facilitate that and make it happen then we will do that.

“I think that the public will love it. I think away fans that are going to travel perhaps for the first time or for the first time in a while are going to be impressed by the facilities that we’re blessed with at Owlerton.