Sheffield Tigers set for 'win or bust' clash with Newcastle
Damien Bates says it’s win or bust for Sheffield when they face Newcastle at Owlerton tomorrow (5.30pm).
And Bates says the team are riding for extra pay days with only three league home meetings remaining in their bid for a play-off spot.
They will need points on the road as well as collecting nine points from the Owlerton outings – starting tomorrow.
“It’s an important meeting for us,” said Bates. “We know we cannot afford to lose any home meetings because if we do then there’s every chance our season will be ending early.
“We don’t want that. We want to extend it and race in the play-offs in September, it’s important for the club to do that.
“It’s been a challenging time for everyone at the club with the switch to a Sunday raceday which we threw everything into when it came to promoting and spreading the word.
“The fact is the crowd numbers suggest Sunday’s haven’t worked and the club has become a massive strain on the family and the business, that’s why it’s up for sale.
“So with all that we feel it’s only right we see some reward for our efforts and a play-off place with a bumper crowd would be nice.
“The boys are determined. They want it to happen and we just need to click as a team.”
Newcastle appear to have a solid side with GB star Steve Worrall the spearhead alongside Danes Lasse Bjerre and Thomas Jorgensen.
“They’ll be a tough challenge for sure,” said Bates. “Yorkshire lad Max Clegg, who was once a mascot here at Sheffield, is in fine form for them as well so he could be a threat.
“I’m looking forward to a really competitive meeting and I hope the public come out in numbers to get right behind us.”
SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Broc Nicol R/R, Ty Proctor, Drew Kemp, Kyle Howarth, Zaine Kennedy, Josh MacDonald.
NEWCASTLE: Steve Worrall, Ulrich Ostergaard, Lasse Bjerre, Matthew Wethers, Thomas Jorgensen, Max Clegg, Danny Phillips.