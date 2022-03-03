Sheffield Tigers set for pre-season run-out at Owlerton

Kyle Howarth and manager Simon Stead. Picture: CHARLOTTE FLANIGAN

The full team will be at Owlerton on Wednesday March 23 – the day before the opening event of the season, the Todd Kurtz testimonial.

They’ll take to the track from 4.30 until 6.30pm after having pictures and conducting interviews with members of the media.

This will be followed by interviews in the Panorama Room from 7pm and food will be available and the bar will be open.

Skipper Kyle Howarth said: “I’m looking forward to meeting up with the fans at press and practice and I hope to see plenty of them there.

“It will be good to blow away the cobwebs on our own track and it’s important for us to meet the media and preview the new season, which promises a lot for this club I believe. This winter I’ve had conversations which have made me more aware of the importance of the media to promote this sport.

“It’s going to be good to a good occasion and a good time for the supporters to enjoy with Todd’s big meeting the following night. I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited about the new season.”

Tigers are still working on a potential meeting at Owlerton the following Thursday, March 31, to give the team more time together in the early stages of the season.